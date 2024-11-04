Home
business

Fitch Ratings affirm IIFL Finance's rating after RBI lifts ban on gold-loan business

The RBI in September, had lifted regulatory restrictions it had imposed in March on IIFL Finance's gold-backed lending business.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 10:53 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 10:53 IST
Business NewsGoldRBIFitch Ratingsloan

