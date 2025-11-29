Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Q2 GDP growth trumps tariffs, jumps to 8.2%

The manufacturing sector posted an impressive 9.1% expansion in the three-month period ended September as against a tepid 2.2% growth recorded in the corresponding period of the last year.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 22:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 22:22 IST
Business NewsEconomyGDP

Follow us on :

Follow Us