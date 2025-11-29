Menu
Footwear heritage exhibition begins in Hyderabad

Jointly organised by the Pleach India Foundation and the FDDI, the event brought together scholars, designers, students, artisans, and heritage enthusiasts to celebrate India's footwear traditions in an academic yet immersive setting.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 23:12 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 23:12 IST
