Gautam Adani’s wealth swells by $10 billion on relief rally

Back in March, the Supreme Court had asked the local market regulator to probe the US shortseller’s accusations against the Adani Group that triggered a stock rout so severe that it wiped out $153 billion off its market value at one point. A six-member expert panel appointed by the court said in its interim report in May that it saw no regulatory failure or signs of price manipulation in Adani stocks.

While the court’s verdict is still awaited and the outcome of the regulatory probe is not known — signaling the continuing overhang on the conglomerate — the investors seem to be sanguine about Adani Group’s prospects. The conglomerate has in recent months secured a $3.5 billion refinancing, funding from a US government-backed financier for a Sri Lanka port project as well as investments from GQG Partners and Qatar Investment Authority.

“Adani Group’s fundraising and its renewable-energy venture with TotalEnergies signal a shift toward business as usual and reducing ratings risk, as the controversy over Hindenburg Research’s critical report on the group gradually recedes,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sharon Chen wrote in a report Monday.

Last week’s gain, however, only partially makes up for the wealth erosion that Adani has seen this year. A first-generation entrepreneur who started as a diamond trader in Mumbai in the 1980s and was the second-richest person briefly in 2022, the tycoon has lost about $50 billion — the biggest wealth loss for any tycoon this year.