<p>New Delhi: The Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=economy">economy </a>is likely to clock a growth rate of 7.3 to 7.5 per cent in the fiscal ending March 2026, and slow down a bit to 7 per cent in 2026-27, consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>According to the First Advance Estimates issued by the National Statistics Office (NSO), India is likely to grow at 7.4 per cent during 2025-26, compared to 6.5 per cent in the previous fiscal year, driven by a strong performance in the services and manufacturing sectors, thus retaining its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy.</p>.<p>During an interaction with <em>PTI</em>, Rishi Shah, Partner and Economic Advisory Services Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat (Economist, Macro Economic Affairs), said that exports are holding up despite US tariffs on Indian imports and other hurdles.</p>.<p>"I think in this fiscal year, it's a fair assessment, you know, 7.3 to 7.5 per cent, and in 2026-26, it would be closer 6.7 to 7 per cent mark," he said.</p>.<p>He also flagged the external factor as a big pressure point for the economy, especially in view of the geopolitical developments.</p>.<p>Shah said issues related to South America and the Middle East may pose challenges to the supply chains.</p>.<p>"Any policy decision that is taken today, the genuine and the actual impact of that will only be known in about maybe a few years from now. So, the idea has to be to actually play a very important part in this new wave of industrialisation. If you see across the world, the advanced economies are now re-industrialising," he said.</p>.<p>On expectations from the forthcoming Union Budget, Shah said it is a directional document and reflects the mindset of the government for the future.</p>.<p>"So the main thrust for this year (should) be on the ease of doing business front," Shah said.</p>.<p>About the rupee's depreciation, Shah said he thinks it will stabilise around the current level of 90 to a US dollar.</p>.<p>Moreover, he added, "We should learn to live with a currency which is slightly weaker. We import most of our important goods, and for a country like ours, I think it serves a purpose to actually have a weaker currency." Shah also opined that the Reserve Bank still has to reduce the repo rate one more time.</p>.<p>"Now, given the fact that inflation has been below the Reserve Bank's lower margin of 4 to 6 per cent, we have been around 4 per cent or possibly lesser than that, despite the volatility in food prices, I think there is a case for maybe one more 25 basis point cut, but nothing beyond that," he said.</p>.<p>The Reserve Bank started its rate-cutting cycle in February last year and has cumulatively reduced the short-term lending rate (repo) by 125 basis points to 5.25 per cent.</p>.<p>The RBI's rate-setting panel -- the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) -- is scheduled to meet from February 4 to 6. </p>