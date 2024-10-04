Global Excellence Awards sets the stage to explore the future of HR

<p>The Global Excellence Awards Edition 08 - 2024, which was hosted by HR Success Talk on September 21, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, saw over 200 HR leaders including heads of the department, VPs, and CHROs from various industries in attendance. </p><p>This set up the stage for insightful discussions, engaging keynote sessions, with some light-hearted standup comedy pepperred in as well -- creating an effective blend of learning and networking. </p><p>The event also saw an exchange of innovative ideas along with exploring the future of HR. Specific focus was placed on the latest trends in the industry. </p><p>The aim of this year's awards was to recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals who demonstrated exceptional performance and innovative practices in HR and other fields. The award ceremony aimed to inspire others to follow suit in the pursuit of excellence, and showcase the work being done in HR as well as other fields, so as to help individuals as well as organisations to aim for the stars. </p><p>With esteemed industry leaders present, it made for an impactful session with discussions on the way forward for HR. </p><p>The Global Excellence Awards is an annual event that recognises and honours individuals who achieve exceptional results in various fields. </p><p>These awards celebrate outstanding achievements in HR Leadership, Young HR, Women HR, CSR, Business Excellence, Women Leadership, Corporate Mentors and Corporate Social Influence. </p><p>Among the judges in the most recent iteration were Dr Pradyumna Pandey, Manufacturing HR Head of Hero MotoCorp and Arun Abraham Francis, Head, University Relations at Meesho. </p><p>HR Success Talk is an 11-year-old community of 1,50,000 HR professionals and business leaders who come together to learn from each other and discuss and share talent and business-related matter. The aim is to connect HR professionals across the world to make them better professionals every day.</p>