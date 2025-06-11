Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Gold jumps Rs 820 to Rs 98,490/10 g; silver remains flat

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 750 to Rs 98,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 13:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 13:01 IST
Business NewsGold prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us