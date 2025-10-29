Menu
Gold rebounds Rs 2,600 to Rs 1,24,400/10g on strong global cues

Silver also witnessed a sharp rebound as prices surged by Rs 6,700 to Rs 1,51,700 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 13:12 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 13:12 IST
