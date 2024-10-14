Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Gold revisits all-time high of Rs 78,700 per 10 grams

Despite a weak trend overseas, the precious metal gained in the domestic market, mainly due to an increase in demand from jewellers, traders said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 14:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 14:21 IST
Business NewsGoldPrice

Follow us on :

Follow Us