Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Google, Universal Music in talks for deal on AI 'deepfakes'

Discussions between Google and Universal Music are at an early stage and no product launch is imminent, the report added.
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 00:28 IST

Follow Us

Alphabet's Google and Universal Music are in talks to license artists' voices and melodies for artificial intelligence-generated songs, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

The music industry is grappling with "deepfake" songs, made using generative AI, that mimic artists' voices, often without their consent. The goal behind the talks is to develop a tool for fans to create tracks legitimately and pay the owners of the copyrights for them, the report said, adding the artists would have a choice to opt in the process.

Discussions between Google and Universal Music are at an early stage and no product launch is imminent, while Warner Music is also in talks with Google about a product, the report added. The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 August 2023, 00:28 IST)
Business NewsGoogleArtificial IntelligenceDeepfakesUniversal Music

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT