Govt says 10 PSBs transferred NPAs of over Rs 11,617 cr to NARCL from Jan-Nov

New Delhi: A total of 10 Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have transferred Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of over Rs 11,617 crore to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) between January and November this year, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said NARCL has recovered Rs 16.64 crore as on November 30, 2023.

Karad said recovery in NPA accounts is an ongoing process, and security receipts issued to lenders by NARCL, backed by government guarantee, provide a five-year time window for effecting the recovery in such accounts.