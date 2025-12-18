Menu
3 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

The bodies of three Naxalites, including a woman, have been recovered from the encounter site so far, he said, adding that the operation is underway and further details are awaited.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 04:46 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 04:46 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhSukmaNaxalites

