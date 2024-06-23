GST Council needs to reconstitute three GoMs as new ministers from 11 states join

With new ministers joining the council, the reconstitution of three GoMs on analysis of revenue from GST, boosting the real estate sector under GST, and GST system reforms are on the cards.

While the GoM on GST rate rationalisation has already been reconstituted in February, making Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary its convenor, the reconstitution of the other three is yet to be notified.

In the GoM on analysis of revenue from GST, the new finance minister from Odisha has to be inducted.

The BJP won the assembly polls in Odisha and formed the government earlier this month. The name of the new finance Minister from Haryana has also to be included in the panel.