<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=HDFC%20Bank">HDFC Bank</a> on Saturday said its consolidated profit jumped 12.17 per cent to Rs 19,807 crore in the December quarter.</p>.<p>The city-headquartered lender had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,657 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 19,611 crore in the preceding September quarter.</p>.HDFC Bank doesn't see AI leading to layoffs: CEO.<p>On a standalone basis, the profit of the country's largest private sector lender increased 11.46 per cent to Rs 18,653.75 crore for the October-December period.</p>.<p>The core net interest income grew 6.4 per cent to Rs 32,600 crore, while the non-interest income came at Rs 13,250 crore, as per an exchange filing.</p>.<p>The net interest margin at the overall level stood at 3.35 per cent, it said.</p>.<p>Implementation of the new labour codes led to an impact of Rs 800 crore in expenses for the bank during the quarter. </p>