Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Tense situation': Families relieved as several Indians return from protest-hit Iran

It was not immediately known how many Indians had arrived in these commercial flights.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 12:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 11:41 IST
India NewsIranIndiansDelhi Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us