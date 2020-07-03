HDFC Life shares jump 6% on Nifty 50 inclusion

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 03 2020, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 16:51 ist

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday gained 6 per cent after NSE said the company will be included in the Nifty 50 index.

The stock jumped 6 per cent to Rs 581 on the NSE.

On the BSE, it rose by 6 per cent to Rs 581.

Vedanta will be dropped from NSE's benchmark index Nifty 50 and other indices from July 31 on account of the company's proposed voluntary delisting.

In its place, HDFC Life Insurance Company will be included in the Nifty 50 index, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement on Thursday.

Shares of Vedanta declined 2.58 per cent to Rs 103.65 on the NSE.

