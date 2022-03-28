Heineken exits Russia in wake of Ukraine war

Dutch brewer Heineken announced on Monday it was pulling out of Russia, becoming the latest Western firm to exit the country in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"Following the previously announced strategic review of our operations, we have concluded that Heinken's ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment," the beer company said in a statement.
