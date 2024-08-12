Hindenburg asks SEBI chairperson to come clean on clients her consulting firms dealt with

Hindenburg cited whistleblower documents to state that "Buch used her personal email to do business using her husband's name while serving as a Whole Time Member of SEBI."

"In 2017, weeks ahead of her appointment as SEBI Whole Time Member, she ensured the accounts with ties to Adani 'be registered solely in the name of Dhaval Buch', her husband, as per whistleblower documents. Despite disclaiming control, a private email she sent a year into her SEBI term shows she redeemed stakes in the funds through her husband's name, per the whistleblower documents. This raises the question: What other investments or business has the SEBI Chairperson engaged in through her husband's name while serving in an official capacity?" it asked.