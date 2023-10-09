Inability to access markets, retain customers top challenges for MSMEs: Report

On average, integrated MSMEs appear to be better off than non-integrated firms on key performance indicators, such as turnover, profitability and share of employment benefits.

At the time of the survey, 1,005 enterprises were already integrated with e-commerce platforms, while the remaining 1,002 were not integrated.

The survey findings suggest that integration with e-commerce platforms not only enables MSMEs to improve their access to the market but also access to finance, thereby alleviating critical barriers to their growth.