Sunetra Pawar becomes first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Sunetra Pawar is expected to take charge at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, on Monday.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 11:40 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 11:40 IST
