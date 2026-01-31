<p>Mumbai: In a historic day for Maharashtra, NCP’s Sunetra Pawar was on Saturday appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister - the first woman to occupy the coveted post since the formation of the state 66 years ago. </p><p>Sunetra Pawar (62) was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. </p>.Sunetra Pawar's presence in RSS event raises political eyebrows, MP clarifies stand . <p>The swearing-in took place in a simple formal ceremony just three days after her husband NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash. </p><p>Ajit Pawar (66) was the state’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, a post he occupied for close to nine years. </p><p>At the swearing-in ceremony, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the BJP-led Maha Yuti government and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the Shiv Sena chief leader, their cabinet colleagues were present. </p><p>Sunetra Pawar is expected to take charge at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, on Monday. </p><p>Before the swearing-in ceremony, the NCP legislature party met at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai and unanimously elected her their leader. </p><p>The meeting was presided over by NCP working president Praful Patel and the proceedings were conducted by NCP state president Sunil Tatkare.</p><p>Veteran NCP leader and former Legislative Assembly Speaker Dilip Walse-Patil moved a resolution proposing her name which was seconded by veteran leader and state food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister Chhagan Bhujbal.</p>