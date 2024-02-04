India seeks greater market access for steel, rice, shrimp from South Korea

New Delhi: India has sought greater market access for certain products such as steel, rice, and shrimp from South Korea with a view to boost exports of these goods, an official said.

These are part of the negotiations, which are underway, for the upgradation of the existing free trade agreement between the two countries, which is officially dubbed as comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).

The agreement was operationalised in January 2010. The 10th round of upgradation talks are under way here.

"We are asking for greater market access for products such as steel, rice and shrimp," the official said.

In the meeting, India has flagged issues over Korean firms not buying Indian steel.

"Korean firms in India also place orders from their local firms in Korea, so this is a double whammy for Indian companies. The Korean side has asked for an increase in price competitiveness here," the official added.

On rice, there is a tariff rate quota of five lakh tonnes in Korea. Under this, they have given a quota of 4.8 lakh tonnes to five countries -- China, Australia, the US, Thailand and Vietnam -- and the rest of the countries have a quota of only 20,000 tonnes.