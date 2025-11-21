<p>New Delhi: Amid the leadership tussle in Karnataka, a group of Congress MLAs loyal to Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">Shivakumar</a> met party national president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital on Thursday and urged him to make Shivakumar the Chief Minister by replacing incumbent Siddaramaiah.</p><p>The MLAs loyal to Shivakumar - Gubbi MLA Srinivas, Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda, Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath, Anekal MLA B Shivanna, Kudachi MLA Mahendra Kallappa Tammannavar and MLC C Ravi - were closeted with Kharge for 10 minutes.</p><p>These leaders requested the Congress president to make Shivakumar the CM to honour the rumoured power-sharing pact.</p>.'I can’t be around permanently': D K Shivakumar hints at quitting Congress presidency; says he’ll be on the front line.<p>“We have told Kharge that Shivakumar, being the KPCC president, worked hard to bring the party to power. So he should be rewarded with the Chief Minister's post,” an MLA told DH.</p><p>According to sources, Kharge told the MLAs that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take a decision on issues on leadership as well as the Cabinet rejig. He is learnt to have told state leaders not to come to the national capital again with this plea as it would only fuel more media speculation. </p><p>The MLAs tried to meet Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal but couldn't get an appointment.</p><p>Though Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy and Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil were also in Delhi, they clarified that they had come on official purpose to meet Union ministers. </p><p>Insisting that the leadership issue will be decided by the party top brass, Patil said he sought an appointment with Kharge, but did not get.</p><p>“As Kharge will come to Bengaluru on Saturday, I will meet him,” he said.</p><p>These developments came a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completed two and a half years in office.</p>