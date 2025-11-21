Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Six Congress MLAs meet Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, pitch for Deputy CM D K Shivakumar as CM

These leaders requested the Congress president to make Shivakumar the CM to honour the rumoured power-sharing pact.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 20:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 20:10 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsDelhiMallikarjun KhargeD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us