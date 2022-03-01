India to ship record wheat as Ukraine crisis upends trade flows

Indian wheat exports may spike due to Ukraine crisis

Bloomberg
  • Mar 01 2022, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 13:37 ist
India is set to benefit from the shifts in global wheat trade. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

By Pratik Parija

India is set to benefit from the shifts in global wheat trade as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leaves a vital source of supply hanging in balance.

The uncertainty caused by the war means that importing nations will be looking to buy wheat from elsewhere. India’s exports could exceed a record 7 million tonnes in 2021-22 if the conflict drags on, according to Vijay Iyengar, chairman and managing director of Singapore-based Agrocorp International Pte. 

“Everyone in the market is working to find out how much would be the incremental demand for Indian wheat,” said Iyengar, whose company trades about 12 million tonnes of grains annually. He expects the demand to come mainly from Asian countries.

Also Read — India's wheat exports set to surge amid Black Sea supply uncertainty

Asia markets are well supplied for the April-May period but from July and August onward, the coverage is very low, Iyengar said. 

Indonesia, one of the biggest buyers of Ukrainian wheat, is starting to seek alternatives and eying supplies from Argentina, Brazil, India and other European countries, according to an industry group official. 

Iyengar’s view echoes a forecast from the US Department of Agriculture for India to ship 7 million tonnes in 2021-22, more than double the prior season and will rank the nation as the world’s ninth-largest shipper.

