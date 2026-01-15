<p>New Delhi: India and the US are engaged in trade deal talks, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Thursday.</p>.<p>He said that India's exports to the US are recording positive growth despite high tariffs.</p>.<p>"Both sides are engaged (in trade deal talks)...and both sides feel that there can be a trade deal," he told reporters here.</p>.ED raids on I-PAC | Supreme Court stays FIR against probe agency officers, issues notice to Mamata, Bengal cops & others.<p>The secretary added that a virtual meeting was held in December last year between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. </p>