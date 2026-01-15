Menu
Unnao rape: Survivor moves Delhi HC to place more material in Kuldeep Sengar's appeal

A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain observed that the appeal was already at the stage of final hearing and listed the survivor's application for consideration on February 25.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 11:38 IST
