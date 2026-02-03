Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India-US trade deal | Tariff cut sparks hope among Andhra's shrimp farmers, traders & exporters

Indian shrimp exporters already grapple with headwinds, including a 5.77% Countervailing Duty (CVD) that combined with other levies creates a 20% overall duty disadvantage versus competitors.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 14:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 14:12 IST
Business NewsAndhra PradeshExportsShrimpUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us