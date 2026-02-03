Menu
Chinese national detained for illegal stay near Dalai Lama residence in Dharamshala for over four months

Police said scrutiny revealed that he possessed only a Nepal tourist visa, valid from June 29, 2025, to September 26, 2025 (90 days), and no valid Indian visa.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 15:43 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 15:43 IST
World newsDharamshalaDalai LamaMcLeod Ganj

