Homebusiness

Zomato, Swiggy get notice for Rs 750 crore in unpaid taxes: Report

Last Updated 22 November 2023, 12:10 IST

Bengaluru: Government's top organisation for indirect taxes has issued notices on unpaid taxes worth about Rs 750 crore to food delivery companies Zomato and Swiggy, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has sent a tax demand of more than Rs 400 crore to Zomato and of around Rs 350 crore to Swiggy, the report said.

The DGGI considers delivery a service on which the two companies are liable to pay goods and services tax (GST) between July 2017 and March 2023.

Zomato declined to comment, while Swiggy and the DGGI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Published 22 November 2023, 12:10 IST)
