<p>London: A 30-year-old man, identified locally as an Indian student, was stabbed during a street attack in central England and later died of the serious injuries in hospital.</p><p>West Mercia Police on Friday issued an appeal for information from any witnesses to the attack in Worcester earlier in the week.</p><p>While the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-kingdom">UK</a> police are yet to formally identify the victim, reports from India have named him as Vijay Kumar Sheoran of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district.</p><p>"On Tuesday morning (25 November) around 4:15 am a 30-year-old man was found by officers on Barbourne Road in Worcester with serious injuries," West Mercia Police said in a statement.</p><p>"He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that day. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are now on bail as the investigation continues," the statement added.</p><p>A sixth man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released with no further action.</p><p>West Mercia's Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse said the force's thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who has died, as he appealed for information.</p><p>"Over the course of the last few days my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiries to ascertain what happened on Tuesday morning and what led to a man losing his life," said Holehouse.</p><p>"As part of these enquiries, officers will remain on Barbourne Road over the weekend, and I would like to reassure the community that this is to continue gathering evidence and the public should not be alarmed.</p><p>"The five men who were arrested on suspicion of murder are now on bail and will continue to help us with our investigation," he said.</p><p>"I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that would help with our enquiries to please come forward, however insignificant you feel it may be; it could be a vital piece of information," he added.</p><p>Meanwhile, Charkhi Dadri MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan took to social media to condole the loss of life and offer support to the family at their "unbearable moment of grief".</p><p>"Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Vijay Kumar Sheoran, an Indian student from Village Jagrambas, District Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), who lost his life following a brutal stabbing incident in Worcester, United Kingdom," he said.</p><p>I urged the Indian government to "intervene at the earliest and extend every possible support to the grieving family — especially by ensuring the urgent repatriation of his mortal remains to India", he said.</p><p>"We also appeal for a transparent, fair, and time-bound investigation so that justice is served and the perpetrators are held strictly accountable, he added. </p>