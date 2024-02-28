India's super rich put 17% of investable wealth in luxury items

New Delhi: The Indian ultra-rich allocate 17 per cent of their investable wealth towards luxury items, with maximum preference to watches followed by art and jewellery, according to Knight Frank.

In a virtual press conference, real estate consultant Knight Frank released The Wealth Report 2024, highlighting that 17 per cent of the investable wealth of Indian Ultra-high Net Worth Individuals (UHNWI) is allocated towards luxury or passion investments.

UHNWI are defined as individuals with a net worth of $30 million and above.

The joy of ownership has been cited in the survey as the prime reason for Indian UHNWIs for making investments into luxury assets, the consultant said.