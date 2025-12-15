<p>India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=inflation%20">wholesale prices</a> fell 0.32 per cent in November year-on -year after a 1.21 per cent drop in the previous month, as food prices declined at a slower pace, according to data released by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ministry%20of%20commerce%20">Ministry of Commerce and Industry</a> on Monday.</p><p>According to the data, prices of minerals (4.50%), food articles (2.50%) and non-food articles (1.28%) increased in November as compared to the previous month. However, the price of crude petroleum & natural gas (-1.62%) decreased in November.</p><p>The price of mineral oils (-0.67%) decreased in November as compared to October, while the price of coal remained same as in the previous month.</p><p>Further, Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, food products, other non-metallic mineral products, computer, electronic and optical products and chemicals and chemical products witnessed a decrease in prices.</p><p>Meanwhile, the retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 0.71 per cent in November, from 0.25 per cent in October.</p><p>This was due to higher prices of vegetables, eggs, meat and fish, spices, and fuel and light.</p>