IndiGo to reinstate pilots' salaries by November

IndiGo to reinstate pilots' salaries by November

The airline is likely to reinstate pay by 8% in August from 6.5% proposed in November earlier

IANS
IANS,
  • Aug 02 2022, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 12:31 ist
The airline also said that it will be restoring a further 6 per cent pay from September. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's leading carrier IndiGo has said that it will fully reinstate pilots' salaries by November.

Aviation sector was badly impacted during the coronavirus pandemic and all domestic carriers had cut staff salaries following the Covid-19-induced lockdowns.

As per sources, the airline is likely to reinstate pay by 8 per cent in August from 6.5 per cent proposed in November earlier.

"Despite the fuel and foreign exchange costs remaining prohibitive, we are hopeful that we will continue to inch our way back to profitability and higher growth. Our aim has been to constantly revisit our salary and remuneration and reinstate them to pre-Covid levels," said the statement attributed to the airline's senior vice president of flight operations, Captain Ashim Mittra.

The airline also said that it will be restoring a further 6 per cent pay from September, while the remaining 6 per cent would be done in November.

An internal mail by Ronojoy Dutta, CEO IndiGo read, "The good news is that the crisis seems to be ending, our revenue performance is strong, and we should be back on a path of profitable growth soon."

"I understand that every department still has its own unique challenges and I urge you to stay connected with the leadership of your department. I assure you that we are working on resolving each and every issue to ensure that we continue our journey to become better than the best," it further said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indigo
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

 