business

Industrial production rose 10.3% in August

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 9.3 per cent in August 2023.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 13:30 IST

India's industrial production increased by 10.3 per cent in August, according to the official data released on Thursday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had contracted by 0.7 per cent in August 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 9.3 per cent in August 2023.

Mining production rose 12.3 per cent during the month under review. Power output grew 15.3 per cent in August 2023.

The IIP grew by 6.1 per cent in April-August 2023 compared to 7.7 per cent in the same period of 2022-23.

(Published 12 October 2023, 13:30 IST)
