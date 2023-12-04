Insurance has to be more about coverage per person than number of plans sold, says PolicyBazaar CEO Sarbvir Singh

See, 24 years is a long time so it is difficult to make predictions about 2047. But directionally we are well placed to get there. There are three key reasons for that. The first is that the middle class is becoming bigger and it is important because insurance is actually a middle-class product and this segment is the key driver - the very rich don't need insurance and the very poor can't afford it. Secondly, digital rails are becoming more available which makes it convenient for customers to buy and avail insurance. Thirdly, the regulator for the first time has taken a developmental stance, not just the regulation of the industry.