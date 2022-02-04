Travel demand fuels Interglobe Aviation to profit

Interglobe Aviation bounces back to profit on strong travel demand

The IndiGo parent reported a net profit of Rs 128 crore from October to December 2021

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2022, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 17:34 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India's biggest airline, reported a quarterly profit on Friday due to a rebound in travel demand during the holiday season, though fuel costs surged.

The IndiGo parent reported a net profit of Rs 128 crore ($17 million) in the three months to December 31, compared with a loss of Rs 627 crore a year earlier.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
InterGlobe Aviation
Indigo

What's Brewing

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Why can’t kids aged 15 yrs and below get Covid booster?

Why can’t kids aged 15 yrs and below get Covid booster?

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

 