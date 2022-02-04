Interglobe Aviation bounces back to profit on strong travel demand

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India's biggest airline, reported a quarterly profit on Friday due to a rebound in travel demand during the holiday season, though fuel costs surged.
The IndiGo parent reported a net profit of Rs 128 crore ($17 million) in the three months to December 31, compared with a loss of Rs 627 crore a year earlier.
