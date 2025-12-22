<p>At 7 pm, a siren sounds in Halaga, a village near Belagavi in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>and all screens, including televisions, mobile phones, laptops, and tablets, are turned off for the next two hours.</p><p>The community-led initiative is an effort to promote learning among students and family/community interaction in the evening hours.</p><p>The 'digital detox' initiative, 'No TV, no mobile, just study and conversation', is said to be the first such to be adopted by a Karnataka village.</p><p>The village, home to about 12,000 people, is located on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">Belagavi </a>city, close to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. </p><p>A siren system has been installed at the gram panchayat office. Every evening at 7 pm, the siren is sounded to mark the start of the no-screen period. At 9 pm, it is sounded again to signal the end.</p><p>Residents voluntarily stop using mobile phones and television sets from 7 pm to 9 pm every day, except in emergencies, since the launch of the initiative on December 17.</p><p>The initiative aims to prioritise academics, which, gram panchayat authorities say, is increasingly getting affected by excessive screen time.</p><p>Gram panchayat authorities are reaching out to those residents who are yet to comply and are urging them to stay away from screen during the two hours.</p><p>According to reports, gram panchayat members and teachers have also decided to visit individual houses to urge all parents to adhere to the no-screen timeline.</p><p>The Halaga village exercise is said to be inspired by a similar experiment in Agran Dhulgaon near Sangli in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>which had a positive response on students' learning habits.</p>