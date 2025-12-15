Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

InvITs playing a pivotal role in India’s growth story

InvITs provide a stable quarterly income flow, paying minimum 90% of net cash flows to unitholders.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 21:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 21:39 IST
Business NewsIndiainfrastructure

Follow us on :

Follow Us