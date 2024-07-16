IPO-bound Swiggy floats a $65 million ESOP liquidity programme

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy announced its fifth Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) liquidity programme on Monday, ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) slated for later this year. As part of this initiative, Swiggy employees across various levels and functions will have the option to receive liquidity of up to $65 million (over Rs 540 crore) for their ESOPs.

This is the fifth liquidity event for Swiggy since 2018, and the third consecutive event after July 2022 and 2023. So far, the company has cumulatively enabled over Rs 1000 crore of ESOPs liquidity over the five events, benefitting over 3200 employees. In 2022, it initiated a $23 million ESOP liquidity programme. Again in 2023, Swiggy bought back shares worth $50 million from 2000 employees.

“Rewarding employees by unlocking wealth-creation opportunities, as Swiggy grows, has always been a key priority for us,” said Girish Menon, Head of HR at Swiggy. "Employees owning shares of their company creates alignment of incentives and a sharp focus on collaborative excellence, which is a virtuous cycle that we believe in and espouse.