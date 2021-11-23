Italy fines Amazon, Apple $225 mn for alleged collusion

Italy fines Amazon, Apple $225 mn for alleged collusion

The authority imposed a fine of 68.7 million euros on Amazon and 134.5 million euros on Apple

Reuters, Milan,
  • Nov 23 2021, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 15:07 ist
Apple denied any wrongdoing and said it plans to appeal against the fine. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Italy's antitrust authority has fined US tech giants Amazon.com and Apple Inc a total of more than 200 million euros ($225 million) for alleged anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products.

Contractual provisions of a 2018 agreement between the companies meant only selected resellers were allowed to sell Apple and Beats products on Amazon.it, the competition watchdog said, adding that this was in violation of European Union rules.

The authority imposed a fine of 68.7 million euros on Amazon and 134.5 million euros on Apple, ordering the companies to end the restrictions to give retailers of genuine Apple and Beats products access to Amazon.it in a non-discriminatory manner.

Apple denied any wrongdoing and said it plans to appeal against the fine.

"To ensure our customers purchase genuine products, we work closely with our reseller partners and have dedicated teams of experts around the world who work with law enforcement, customs and merchants to ensure only genuine Apple products are being sold," it said.

An Amazon representative could not be reached for immediate comment. 

