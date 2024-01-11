JAL crash may cost Indian insurers Rs 33 crore

Even as investigation in the Japan Airlines (JAL) crash with a coast guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport, on January 3, the airline’s insurers are pinning their hopes that blame can be placed entirely at the doorstep of the coast guards. This could mean the liability, presently estimated at $130 million (Rs 1,100 crore), with the application of the subrogation norms, could pass to the Japanese government. Indian insurers, who may have to pick up a tab of Rs 33 crore, are among the 25-30 insurers for the airline - led by AIG of the US.