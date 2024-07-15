Jamshyd N Godrej, Smita Crishna, others buy stake in Godrej Consumer for Rs 1,645 crore

In April, the founding family of 127-year-old Godrej Group, which spans from soaps and home appliances to real estate, has reached an agreement to split the conglomerate, with Adi Godrej and his brother Nadir keeping Godrej Industries that has five listed firms, while cousins Jamshyd and Smita getting unlisted Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates as well as a land bank, including prime property in Mumbai.