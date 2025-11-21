Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Germany to classify date rape drugs as weapons in trials

As part of that commitment to protect women, the German government has also increased its focus on domestic violence, which mostly affects women, said Dobrindt.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 13:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 13:33 IST
World newsGermany

Follow us on :

Follow Us