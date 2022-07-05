June gold imports treble YoY on price correction

The country had imported 49 tonnes of gold in June, compared with 17 tonnes a year earlier

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 05 2022, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 16:50 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India's gold imports in June nearly trebled from year-ago levels on correction in prices and as jewellers replenished inventories after robust sales during a key festival, a government source said on Tuesday.

The country had imported 49 tonnes of gold in June, compared with 17 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

In value terms, June imports surged to $2.61 billion from $969 million a year ago, he said, adding that India's gold imports still dropped to 335 tonnes in the first half of 2022 from 493 tonnes last year.

Gold
Economy
Business News
US dollar

