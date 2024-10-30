Key infrastructure sectors' growth slows down to 2% in September

<p>New Delhi: The growth in production of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 2 per cent in September as against 9.5 per cent in the same month last year, according to official data released on Wednesday.</p>.<p>However, the output growth is positive against a contraction of 1.6 per cent in August.</p>.<p>Out of the eight key sectors, three -- crude oil, natural gas and electricity -- recorded negative growth in September.</p>.<p>The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.2 per cent during April-September this fiscal. It was 8.2 per cent in the same period last fiscal.</p>.<p>The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) which measures overall industrial growth. </p>