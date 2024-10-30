Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Key infrastructure sectors' growth slows down to 2% in September

Out of the eight key sectors, three -- crude oil, natural gas and electricity -- recorded negative growth in September.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 13:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 13:20 IST
India NewsBusiness Newsinfrastructure

Follow us on :

Follow Us