Sebi slaps show cause notice on Adani short-seller Hindenburg, US firm terms it 'nonsense'

Hindenburg termed the show cause notice as "nonsense" and "concocted to serve a pre-ordained purpose: an attempt to silence and intimidate those who expose corruption and fraud perpetrated by the most powerful individuals in India."

The New York-based firm, in a statement, said it had while putting out the report that alleged "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades" at the Adani group, disclosed that it was short on Adani (meaning it had anticipated a fall in the value of stock and thus traded on it).