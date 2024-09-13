Complied with all disclosure, recusal guidelines of SEBI: Madhabi Puri Buch

The head of SEBI, Madhabi Puri Buch, said on Friday in a personal statement that she had complied with all disclosure guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

"Madhabi has complied with all the disclosure and recusal guidelines of SEBI, and in fact, maintained a proactive continuing recusal list with SEBI over and above the requirements under the guidelines," the statement said.

Buch has faced criticism from Hindenburg Research and opposition political parties for alleged conflicts of interest in investigations related to the Adani Group and other corporate entities.

"The allegations made are false, incorrect, malicious and motivated," Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch said in the statement.