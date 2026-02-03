<p>Bengaluru: Not just technology collaboration, the India-US trade deal will help in improving deal momentum among US clients, as IT services firms hugely depend on the US.</p><p>Gaurav Vasu, Founder & CEO of UnearthInsight, said the India–US trade deal brings clarity for Indian IT services and GCCs, easing concerns around potential outsourcing restrictions. More than immediate relief, it restores confidence in cross-border technology collaboration and long-term investment planning.</p><p>"This stability is critical at a time when enterprises are reassessing global delivery models and scaling high-value digital and engineering work from India," Vasu said.</p>.US-India trade deal brings relief to gem and jewellery sectors .<p>From a sectoral lens, export-oriented segments such as IT services, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, auto ancillaries, and select engineering goods stand to benefit the most, Sonam Srivastava, Founder and Fund Manager at Wright Research PMS, said.</p><p>The US is to lower the reciprocal tariff on Indian imports from 25% to 18%. This deal will help IT services firms in terms of clarity, and there will be increased deal momentum and client spending, going forward.</p><p>Apart from the IT services sector, the deal will also encourage the infrastructure sector.</p><p>Ashish Suman, Partner, JSA, said increased imports of US goods are likely to provide improved access to advanced machinery and technology, which will surely benefit the construction sector, with such technology being accessible at lesser than earlier cost. "Investments in the refineries, storage & downstream logistics infrastructure will also see a surge as the deal provides an overall message of predictable energy supply and cooperation. With the investor confidence being restored, we can see accelerated investment of US companies in India’s expanding AI and data centre ecosystem," Suman said.</p>