Malaysia wants to resolve palm oil spat with India within a month, minister says

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2020, 12:17pm ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2020, 12:17pm ist
A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. (Credit: Reuters file photo)

Malaysia aims to resolve its palm oil spat with India within a month, the southeast Asian nation's new minister of plantation industries and commodities said on Wednesday.

Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali added that he wanted to send a delegation to India as soon as possible in an effort to improve ties between the two countries.

India, the world's biggest consumer of edible oil, this year set curbs on palm oil purchases from Malaysia in retaliation for comments by then prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, criticising New Delhi's policy on the Himalayan region of Kashmir.

New Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took office last month after Mahathir's unexpected resignation.

