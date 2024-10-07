Manish Tiwari to take over driving seat of Nestle India, Suresh Narayanan to retire in 2025

<p>New Delhi: FMCG major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nestle">Nestle </a>India on Monday announced a change of leadership with the appointment of Manish Tiwary as the Managing Director of the company after the incumbent, Suresh Narayanan, retires in July next year.</p><p>Tiwary, who was the country manager of Amazon India, was appointed as the Managing Director of Nestle India effective from August 1, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.</p><p>Narayanan will retire as Chairman & Managing Director of Nestle India on July 31, 2025 after serving 26 years, it added.</p>.<p>The nominations have been received from the Swiss parent firm Nestle SA.</p>.<p>However, "the proposal is subject to necessary approval," said Nestle India.</p>.<p>Tiwary is a Director at Amazon Digital Services and More Consumer Brand.</p>.<p>He will step down from his directorship on October 30, 2024, the statement said.</p>.<p>Tiwary, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore has nearly three decades of experience in leading large-scale operations and strategic initiatives in e-commerce and consumer goods sector.</p>.<p>He joined Amazon in 2016 after a 20-year career with Anglo Dutch FMCG giant Unilever. </p>