Manish Tiwari to take over driving seat of Nestle India, Suresh Narayanan to retire in 2025

Tiwary, who was the country manager of Amazon India, was appointed as the Managing Director of Nestle India effective from August 1, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 08:14 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 08:14 IST
Business NewsNestleManish Tiwari

