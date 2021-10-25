Manyavar named official Indian wear partner of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

IPO-bound celebration wear brand Manyavar on Monday announced its association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the official Indian wear partner of the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup this year.

The brand owned by Kolkata-based Vedant Fashions Limited did not divulge the financial details of the partnership.

As part of the association, Manyavar will have its presence on-ground as well as on the digital assets of ICC, the company said.

The company has filed papers with capital market regulator SEBI for an IPO that is expected to be of Rs 2500 crore.

Manyavar went live with the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 from the Super 12 stage games which commenced on October 23 with the Australia vs South Africa match at Abu Dhabi.

Manyavar, a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence, has a long-standing relationship with Cricket.

The brand is known for its association with Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils as their ‘Official Indian Wear Partner’ at the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We believe that our long-standing partnership with IPL has resulted in good recall for our flagship menswear brand - Manyavar and we are confident that the association with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will help us further cement the brand in the hearts and minds of our consumers.” Vedant Fashion Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Modi, said.